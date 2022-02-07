Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.04 Million Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,812,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,221,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $161,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $27.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

