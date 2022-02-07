Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 887 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $70.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.44.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

