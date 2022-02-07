Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 887 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Valenzuela sold 3,336 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $279,256.56.
NASDAQ ALRM opened at $70.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.44.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.