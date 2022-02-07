Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $136.50

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.84), with a volume of 735338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.40 ($1.85).

PHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 164 ($2.20) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.34).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

