BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

BOK Financial stock opened at $104.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.41. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 31.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

