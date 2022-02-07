Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.08.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,422,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,617,000 after purchasing an additional 334,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,779,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000,000 after purchasing an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,369,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.