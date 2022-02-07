Barclays PLC Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 71.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TALO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Talos Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Talos Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $338,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

