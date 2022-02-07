BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435,041 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Arko worth $67,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arko by 10.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Shares of ARKO stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.