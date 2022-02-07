Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $364.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by Barclays from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $343.32.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

