BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rite Aid worth $68,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 250,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rite Aid by 179.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 726,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rite Aid by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 54,113 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.