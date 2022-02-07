BlackRock Inc. Acquires 25,848 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $68,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

