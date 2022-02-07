McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $69,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in McAfee by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McAfee by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

MCFE stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.05. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

