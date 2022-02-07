BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $71,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,181,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,186 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,091,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,693,000 after buying an additional 1,808,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KC stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

