US Bancorp DE Purchases 209 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 717,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.07. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

