US Bancorp DE Sells 3,983 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 25.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.