American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $66.83 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

