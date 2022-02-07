American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,810 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

