American Century Companies Inc. Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $43,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

ABEV opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.