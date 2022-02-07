Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $144.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

