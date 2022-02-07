American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $144.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.