Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redbox’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redbox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Redbox from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 17.20.

RDBX opened at 2.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 7.43. Redbox has a 1-year low of 2.00 and a 1-year high of 27.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redbox stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

