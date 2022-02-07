Needham & Company LLC Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $290.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $292.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $290.81.

BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

