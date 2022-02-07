C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues rose 42.5% in 2021 due to higher volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In 2021, C.H. Robinson returned approximately $886 million to its shareholders through dividends ($277 million) and share buybacks ($609 million). Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year owing to its shareholder-friendly measures and the improvement in its operations due to increased freight demand. However, rising operating expenses (rose 19% year over year in 2021) have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Rising capital expenditures are an added headwind. For 2022, the company expects capex of $90-$100 million. C.H. Robinson’s weak liquidity position is also concerning.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,852 shares of company stock worth $4,689,508. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

