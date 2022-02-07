Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WEBR. Bank of America lowered Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.92.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Weber has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Weber by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Weber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber

