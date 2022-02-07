Truist Financial Boosts Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $143.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

ARW opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

