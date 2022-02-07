Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to post sales of $6.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.48 billion and the highest is $6.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $25.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $27.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.