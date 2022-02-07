Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) vs. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Financial Comparison

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Allbirds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear $1.98 billion 3.94 -$225.28 million $2.53 16.01 Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allbirds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gildan Activewear.

Profitability

This table compares Gildan Activewear and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear 17.70% 27.74% 15.83% Allbirds N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear and Allbirds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear 0 1 8 0 2.89 Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83

Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus target price of $50.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.77%. Allbirds has a consensus target price of $23.64, suggesting a potential upside of 119.87%. Given Allbirds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Gildan Activewear.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats Allbirds on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds. The company was founded by Glenn J. Chamandy and H. Gregory Chamandy on May 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

