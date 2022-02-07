Head-To-Head Survey: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get AutoWeb alerts:

This table compares AutoWeb and Sportradar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.49 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -9.33 Sportradar Group $462.55 million 7.63 $17.41 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AutoWeb and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sportradar Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

AutoWeb currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.51%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than AutoWeb.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats AutoWeb on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.