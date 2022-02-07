Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,115 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) by 8,153.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,005,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $551,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $48.99 on Monday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

