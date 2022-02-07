Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $306,000 Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUSV. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the third quarter worth $1,762,000.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.