Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 64,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $23.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

