Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 936,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,743,000 after acquiring an additional 863,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 266.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after acquiring an additional 445,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,509.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after acquiring an additional 360,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

