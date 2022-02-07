Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Popular by 18.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

