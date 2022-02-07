Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,895 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth $985,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,721 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $13.58 on Monday. AerSale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

