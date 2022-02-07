Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

