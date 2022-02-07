iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 882.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 129.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $60.39 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38.

