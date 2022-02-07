Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.43 Million Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 81.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,352,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGHT stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

