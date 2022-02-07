Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1,109.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 241,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,644 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after acquiring an additional 292,217 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 222.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $78.12 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $76.43.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

