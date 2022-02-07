Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,468,000 after buying an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

