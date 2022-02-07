Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,421 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Regis were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Regis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Regis by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of Regis stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89. Regis Co. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $13.92.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.