Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,200 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 263,129 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SILV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

