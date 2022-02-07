Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,035 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAST opened at $2.59 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

