Deutsche Bank AG Sells 45,035 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,035 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAST opened at $2.59 on Monday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

