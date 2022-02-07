Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 3,500 Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 35.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

NYSE:ACH opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

