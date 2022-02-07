3,500 Shares in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $23.90.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.