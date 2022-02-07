Barclays PLC Lowers Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 59.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,587 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GAB stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

