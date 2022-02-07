Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dynex Capital by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE DX opened at $16.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

