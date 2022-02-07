Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

SKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,114,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.