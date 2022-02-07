National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

