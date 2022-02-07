Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of METC stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.26 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

In related news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $1,966,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.