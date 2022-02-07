Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $17.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $5,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 144,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

